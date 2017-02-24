Contradiscurso

A xustiza é trending topic. Máis ben a falla dela ou, polo menos, a xeneralizada percepción social da súa ausencia. Estes días volvemos comprobar como a cartografía da impunidade fica en permanente expansión. O fastío e a desafección do povo face a corrupción estrutural agroman, máis unha vez, como bollas empurradas polo ciclo de noticias. No entanto, era ben que ese cabreo fose a pedra que rachase o espellismo da institucionalidade formal. A inocencia hai tempo que deixou de ser presunta. Os únicos ‘presuntos’ son o chamado estado de Dereito, a inexistente separación de poderes e a democracia formal de cartón pedra. Presuntos e pretensos, mais falsarios. Hoxe e onte. Sempre.
A impunidade de Urdangarín e a borbona, o axustado das condenas a Rato e Blesa, a ausencia de responsabilidades no calote das preferentes ou a non depuración de responsabilidades na traxedia do Alvia. Son só enunciados dun relato inenarrábel que destila o tufo de chuvia ácida sobre o mollado. Ao tempo, dous traballadores fican desde hai tres anos á espera dun indulto que lles faga xustiza, impedindo que ingresen en prisión por faceren parte dunha folga legal. Que o exercicio de (presuntos) dereitos fundamentais acabe por se tornar en delito penal debera ser suficiente para entender que non é (só) inxustiza, é xustiza de clase. Da súa, contra a nosa. A que nos condena a atravesar sempre a parte estreita do funil. A que nos bate, unha e outra vez, coa lacerante dobre vara de medir.
